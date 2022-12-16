Man who died in April crash named by police

A man who died in a single car crash on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway in April has been named by police.

A police spokesman confirmed the man who died in the crash at the Green Island exit of the Southern Motorway on April 18 was 33-year-old Rhys James McKenzie.

"Our thoughts are with their friends and family," the spokesman said.

The circumstances of Mr McKenzie’s death are before the coroner.

The spokesman apologised for the delay in releasing the name.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz