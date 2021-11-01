Marian Hobbs resigns from ORC

Marian Hobbs. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Marian Hobbs has resigned from the Otago Regional Council.

In a statement, council chairman Andrew Noone said he had accepted Cr Hobbs' resignation today and thanked her for her contribution to the council.

“Marian joined the council in 2019 at the last election, and she has been a passionate, committed and spirited voice around the table," Mr Noone said.

"I want to thank Marian for contributing her knowledge and experience to the Otago Regional Council over the last couple of years.

“We are grateful to Marian for her valuable work on various committees and in the Otago community, where she has had a particular focus on our Mana Whenua partnership, our public transport services and our work in policy and planning.''

Because of the proximity to next year's council elections, her resignation would not trigger a by-election, he said.

''The process from here is for Council to consider a paper at its next Council meeting, which will present our options for the vacated seat. Council can choose to appoint a replacement, or to leave the seat vacant until the election next year.”