Masked armed pair kick down door in Caversham

Two masked armed men are still on the loose after kicking down a front door in Caversham and allegedly robbing residents yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Caversham address at 1.55am yesterday by residents saying masked men had kicked down their door demanding money and drugs.

They said two men wearing balaclavas busted down the front door while wielding a hammer and gun.

The pair allegedly stole the residents' money, cell phones and car keys before fleeing on foot.

Police say inquiries are continuing to locate the two men.