'Massive' fire near Middlemarch

A fire has broken out in the hills above Middlemarch. Photo: Richard Emerson

People are reporting a "massive" fire on the hills above Middlemarch this evening.

A Middlemarch resident reported the fire, at Rock and Pillar behind Middlemarch, was "doubling every minute".

Another nearby resident said she believed it would be hard to put out due to severe wind in the area.

The fire looked to be "huge" and spreading rapidly down the mountain.

Fire crews are heading to the scene of the blaze, which was difficult to access and about 60 to 70 hectares in size.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a crew from Middlemarch and three crews from Wakari were heading to the scene.

Photo: Susan Church

As the site was difficult to access fire crews would get to the scene and formulate a plan, she said.

A farmer with stock near the site of the blaze was in the process of moving the animals.

The latest blaze comes on a day where the South has been ravaged by fires.