Monday, 31 August 2020

Updated 7.25 pm

'Massive' fire near Middlemarch

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A fire has broken out in the hills above Middlemarch. Photo: Richard Emerson
    A fire has broken out in the hills above Middlemarch. Photo: Richard Emerson
    People are reporting a "massive" fire on the hills above Middlemarch this evening.

    A Middlemarch resident reported the fire, at Rock and Pillar behind Middlemarch, was "doubling every minute".

    Another nearby resident said she believed it would be hard to put out due to severe wind in the area.

    The fire looked to be "huge" and spreading rapidly down the mountain.

    Fire crews are heading to the scene of the blaze, which was difficult to access and about 60 to 70 hectares in size.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a crew from Middlemarch and three crews from Wakari were heading to the scene.

    Photo: Susan Church
    Photo: Susan Church

    As the site was difficult to access fire crews would get to the scene and formulate a plan, she said.

    A farmer with stock near the site of the blaze was in the process of moving the animals. 

    The latest blaze comes on a day where the South has been ravaged by fires. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter