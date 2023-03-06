Mayor wants tramways not buses

Jules Radich. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says he has no interest in taking over responsibility for public transport from the Otago Regional Council.

Calling for control of the buses was a "waste of energy", Mr Radich said.

The Otago Daily Times reported last year the Dunedin City Council and the regional council were at a "political deadlock" over the matter.

An editorial last year called the city council’s pitch for the buses "almost a hardy annual".

The regional council controls planning and tendering for buses as well as providing marketing and information.

The city council looks after the likes of bus stops, shelters, and the roading network.

Former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins, along with then-Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult, wrote a joint letter to the regional council stating "the current arrangement of split transport responsibilities" could not deliver the scale or speed of change to their respective public transport systems that was required.

"The time is right to consider how full integration would best be achieved."

Mr Radich said last week he wanted to work collaboratively with the regional council, which had "enthusiasm and expertise" in its public transport staff.

"It was never my priority — it is no longer the mayor’s priority, put it that way.

"I think it’s a waste of energy.

"It’s mandated by Government that ORC runs the buses, so I’d work collaboratively with them."

Nevertheless, Mr Radich has shown himself to have ambitious goals for public transport.

Under a working title of "Dunedin Tramways" he is pushing for an inner city bus loop with 18-seater "half-size" electric buses made to look like the Dunedin Cable Cars of yesteryear.

A rectangular route from the University of Otago to the Exchange would provide access to tourist attractions, shopping, the university, the hospital and hospitality.

Now that it was a one-way, the anti-clockwise route would head down George St.

He said with Government support the city council could procure the vehicles, leaving it for the regional council to operate.

"At this stage it is just a concept ... for discussion," Mr Radich said.

However, he had already spoken to a range of Dunedin community groups, business groups, and politicians, "including the ORC", about his concept, he said.

