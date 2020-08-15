Saturday, 15 August 2020

Medical students dive into research

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Otago Medical School bachelor of medical science, with honours, scholarship recipients (back row,...
    Otago Medical School bachelor of medical science, with honours, scholarship recipients (back row, left to right) Kaya Fukushima, Joyce Guo, Matthew Moore, Shakeel Mohammed, Paddy Cheah; (front row) Duncan Finlayson, Johanna Mathieson, Caryn Thomas, Justin Lee, William Pitts and Connor Leadley. Unable to attend: Marcus Ground, Christina Grove, Kato McDonald. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    Fourteen Otago Medical School students have taken this year off from their standard routine medical education to undertake full-time medical research.

    The students have gained scholarship support to enable them to undertake the research and to write a thesis.

    For the research work they will gain a bachelor of medical science with honours degree, as well as their eventual bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery degrees (MBChB).

    Their scholarship support success and commitment to research were celebrated at a ceremony at the medical school this week.

    A medical school spokesman said that the student group’s decision to undertake research for the year demonstrated that there was a bright future for medical research in New Zealand.

    The ceremony was usually held early in the year, but was postponed until this week because of the earlier coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the spokesman said.

    As well as receiving scholarship support through a monthly stipend, totalling $80,000, domestic medical students have their fees paid.

    The latter payments, amounting to about $10,000 a year for each student, resulted in more than $220,000 in overall support being provided for the student courses.

    Otago BMedSc (hons) awards: A.F.J. Mickle Scholarship, $600, Duncan Finlayson; James Renfrew White BMedSc (hons) Scholarship, $5000, Shuchen Joyce Guo; L.F. Hall Scholarship, $5000, William Pitts; Marcus Fitchett and Reginald Medlicott Memorial Scholarship, $5000, Christina Grove; Phyllis Paykel Memorial Scholarships, $8500, Kaya Fukushima, Caryn Thomas; Otago Medical School Scholarship, $5000, Paddy Cheah, Marcus Ground, Connor Leadley, Justin Lee, Johanna Mathieson, Kato McDonald, Shakeel Mohammed, Matthew Moore; Tassell Scholarship, $8000, Duncan Finlayson.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter