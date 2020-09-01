Meridian evacuated after Burger King fryer fire

Good fire safety equipment is being credited for stopping a fire in a deep fat fryer at Burger King from spreading in the Meridian Mall this morning.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said two appliances were at the Meridian, which had been evacuated.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire appliances from Dunedin Central and Roslyn fire stations were called to the mall at 8.38am.

‘‘It was extinguished by staff with the use of a fire blanket and the sprinkler system, which worked extremely well. It prevented a greater catastrophe.

Fire crews at the scene this morning while attending to a fire at Burger King in the Meridian Mall. Photo: Craig Baxter

‘‘It made our job very much easier.’’

He said a minute later, at 8.39am, fire appliances from St Kilda and Lookout Point were called to a garage fire in Rewa St, Musselburgh.

‘‘When we got there, we found a car on fire in the garage. It was extinguished by a couple of firemen wearing breathing apparatus, using one hose.’’

He said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.