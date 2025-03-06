Middleditch artworks: Health NZ apologises to woman

This water feature sculpture is among artwork by John Middleditch that won't be at the new Dunedin hospital. Photo: RNZ

Warning: This story deals with child sexual abuse.

By Natalie Akoorie of RNZ

Health New Zealand has apologised to the woman who says she was sexually abused by Dunedin artist John Middleditch after ignoring her 2012 complaint about the late artist's sculpture on display at the city's hospital.

The apology comes after RNZ revealed a second complaint made this year by the woman in which she again told Health NZ that Middleditch sexually abused her when she attended his art classes as an 11-year-old in 1972.

In a letter dated March 5, Health NZ southern group operations director Hamish Brown told the woman - who does not want to be named - he sympathised with her concerns and thanked her for bringing the issue to his attention.

"On behalf of Health New Zealand, I apologise that your original concerns raised in 2012 were not responded to in a timely or appropriate manner.

"I hope that Monday's meeting provided you with some comfort and that you felt your concerns were listened and responded to."

Two paintings by Middleditch, including one of three naked girls, and a plaque naming him in front of his water fountain sculpture at Dunedin Hospital, were removed this week.

Brown confirmed in the letter and to RNZ the artwork would not be displayed at the new Dunedin hospital.

RNZ has obtained court copies of nine convictions against Middleditch in December 1976 - eight for indecently assaulting girls aged between eight and 11 and one of attempted indecent assault.

Police confirmed Middleditch, who died in 1987, was also convicted at the same time of two other indecent assaults, including one on a teenage girl.

The woman says she was targeted and groomed by Middleditch and he seriously sexually assaulted her on two occasions while she was learning art in classes at his home.

She was first confronted by the copper water sculpture when she returned to Dunedin in 2012 to care for her dying brother.

"It feels like a really genuine apology and a desire to move things forward in a constructive way," the woman said of the letter.

"I was actually quite moved that they had dealt with it so quickly.

"It feels like a huge weight lifted from my shoulders and that people are actually prepared to take this seriously now means a huge amount to me."

Brown also wrote that there were several possible options for the future of the sculpture, including its removal from the current hospital.

"We welcome your ongoing involvement in this process."

After the grandmother spoke out another victim came forward, telling the Otago Daily Times she was sexually abused by Middleditch in the late 1960s.

Brown told RNZ in a statement Health NZ was in consultation with the Healthcare Otago Charitable Trust who own the art, and were currently considering next steps for the water sculpture.

"We sincerely sympathise with all victims of sexual offending and appreciate the ongoing impacts this has on their lives. We are committed to ensuring that our health care facilities are a safe and welcoming environment for everyone."

John Middleditch's artwork at the University of Otago. Photo: RNZ

Yesterday the grandmother was contacted by the University of Otago, which was alerted to Middleditch's crimes by RNZ last week because it displays a 1969 sculpture by the artist on its Dunedin campus.

Registrar David Clark, a former Labour MP and Health Minister, said he was setting up a process for the university to "deal with the fact it has an artwork in a prominent location that was produced by a convicted child sex offender".

"While our process hasn't yet been finalised, I expect that to happen in coming days," Clark wrote.

"You will likely be aware that in a university setting, decisions are challenged and challengeable through internal governance mechanisms (and frequently the media) so if a decision is to be taken to remove the artwork (which I understand was fundraised for as a centennial gift to the university) a clear rational needs to be laid out.

"I am keen that this happens carefully and robustly, but also swiftly."

Clark said since the matter came to his attention he had been in contact with several academics who had accepted his invitation to be part of a panel that "lays out a contemporary view" about how such artworks should be treated.

"Once that panel is finalised, I would like them to be in touch with you as a matter of priority."

Clark did not say who the academics were but last week a former history lecturer at the university told the ODT Middleditch's artwork should remain in place.

The woman replied to Clark requesting that initial discussion with the university involved him and that he maintain oversight of the process.

"I appreciate that the university is looking to work towards a contemporary view of how such artworks should be treated," she wrote.

"With that in mind, I propose that a survivor voice and a sexual abuse prevention educator be included in the panel membership, given that this is not simply an academic issue."

The woman volunteered to participate as the survivor voice and was yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Public Art Heritage Aotearoa New Zealand has updated its bio about Middleditch to reflect the revelations.

The bio summarises Middleditch's artwork and prominence in New Zealand and international recognition, with a new sentence added on Wednesday that reads: "As of March 2025, the future of the late artist's public artworks is under consideration in relation to his sexual abuse convictions in the 1970s."

Where to get help

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.