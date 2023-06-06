Midweek chills expected

REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bronwyn Leishman, of Stirling, takes her dogs Jeffrey (left) and Coco for a walk along Tomahawk Beach on a fresh King’s Birthday Weekend morning yesterday.

A MetService spokeswoman said Dunedin could expect frosty mornings midway into this week.

The rain was expected to settle for the rest of the week after a few showers today.

However, after the rain settled people would notice low temperatures, the spokeswoman said.

"It’s looking to be a bit of a chilly week in terms of temperatures, especially those minimum temperatures.

"Daytime temperatures should be around 10degC or 11degC over the next week or so and those overnight temperatures are definitely in the single digits — maybe even a few frosty starts in the middle of the week."