Minister of Health in Dunedin tomorrow

Simeon Brown. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Minister of Health will be in Dunedin tomorrow, with all eyes on him for an announcement about the long-overdue Dunedin hospital build.

Sources said that Simeon Brown would be in Dunedin, but his schedule of meetings was unknown.

Mr Brown has taken over the ministerial role from Dr Shane Reti, who was leading the consideration of the hospital build's future.

There was an announcement by him and infrastructure minister Chris Bishop last September that the planned inpatient building - currently only a field of piles - would either be slimmed down or the existing ward block would be refitted.

- APL