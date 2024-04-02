Minister rejects claim govt not doing enough to cut vape availability

Casey Costello. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello has pushed back against an anti-vaping group’s criticism she is not interested in reducing the availability of vapes.

The grassroots campaign group Vape-Free Kids NZ met the minister last week, but came away feeling frustrated with the encounter.

However, Ms Costello said she and the group had "the same objectives", when questioned by the Otago Daily Times.

The government was putting tighter controls on vapes than the country had ever had, she said.

"As I announced last week, we are banning disposable vapes — the product of most appeal to youth — significantly increasing penalties for selling vapes to under-18s and introducing a far stricter regulatory and enforcement regime around vape sales.

"All of those things are designed to reduce youth vaping and the availability of vapes."

Founding members of the group met Ms Costello on Wednesday, after making an oral submission to the health select committee.

This follows petitions presented by the Vape-Free Kids NZ to Parliament last August signed by more than 12,000 people.

They called for the sale of vape products to be limited to vape stores, as well as for more regulation, due to addiction issues in young people.

Enforcement of regulations was also flagged as a problem by a Dunedin member of the group last week, who also said the ban on disposable vapes was "not enough".

Spokeswoman Marnie Wilton said they were pleased to finally meet Ms Costello after months of trying, but was critical of the progress made.

"It was clear to us that she was not interested in reducing availability of vapes.

"It feels like her priority is to make vapes accessible rather than protecting our children from nicotine addiction."

Nothing would change unless vapes were less available in the community, she said.