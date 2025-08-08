Police investigate new complaint against former ACT president

Tim Jago was found guilty of sexually abusing two teenage boys in the 1990s. Photo: RNZ

Police are investigating a fresh complaint of sexual assault against former ACT Party president Tim Jago.

Jago indecently assaulted two teenagers he had been mentoring through a sports club between 1995 and 1999.

He was jailed for two and a half years last year and finally named in January after a prolonged fight to keep his name under wraps.

Police have confirmed another person has approached them to report an alleged indecent assault in Auckland in 1999.

They have been interviewed and the police are assessing the information provided to determine next steps.

"We are unable to provide a timeframe at this stage," the police spokesperson said.

Jago is currently waiting to hear back on an appeal, having legally challenged his convictions and sentence earlier this year.