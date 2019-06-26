Missing teen may have travelled to Dunedin

Andrea Sargent. Photo: NZ Police

A teenager missing for a week from Napier, in the North Island, may have travelled to Dunedin.

Napier police said they wanted to make contact with 16-year-old Andrea Sargent, who has been missing June 19.

Andrea is 165cm tall, of medium build, and has dark shoulder-length hair with streaks.

She was last seen wearing a red jersey, black pants and sneakers.

Police said in a Facebook post Andrea had "possibly travelled to the Dunedin area".

"While there are no immediate concerns for her safety Andrea‘s family and Police would like her to make contact with them as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 190621/6049.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.