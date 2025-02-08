Model submarine moving up from bath tests to pond

A World War 2 German submarine has just surfaced in South Dunedin — and, alarmingly, its torpedoes are armed and ready to fire.

Fortunately, it is only a replica and a fraction of the size of the actual 76-metre-long Type XXI diesel electric that was used by the Germans near the end of the war.

As well as being able to fire torpedoes, owner and builder Ian Marsh said it could also submerge, travel under water and resurface, all by remote control.

"If a German submarine surfaced in the middle of South Dunedin, I’d imagine all hell would break loose.

"But this one’s pretty harmless, despite it being able to fire torpedoes."

The 77-year-old said he usually built model boats, but for the past two years he had spent most of his days building the submarine, just because "I wanted to try something different for a change".

He built the entire model using a 3-D printer and had designed his own pumps, tanks, engine and drivers to make it mobile.

"It takes in water and pumps it out to make it sink or resurface. It can also dive — it’s got dive planes.

"I’ve made it so that if it breaks down and stops out in the pond, it will float up so I don’t lose it.

"You could probably dive it down as far as you like."

Although, he said he was not yet certain of the last remark.

"I’ve only had it in my bath tub to make sure it sinks and all that, and now I’ve just got a couple of electrical things to sort out, give her a good paint and she’ll be all set for trials in the pond."

Ian Marsh, of Dunedin, with his operational model of a World War 2 German Type XXI submarine at the Otago Model Engineering Society Exhibition. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He said there might be "a bit of wading" out in the pond now and then while things were fine-tuned.

It would be unpleasant, but well worth it in the end.

Mr Marsh said he used to make models as a child. Not surprisingly he grew up to become a mechanical design engineer, making special purpose machinery and tools for large-scale manufacturing and packaging.

He said his model-making days were set aside during his working career, but since his retirement he had returned to the hobby.

"It’s been a saviour for me.

"A lot of guys fall over because they finish work and don’t have a hobby. You can’t play golf every day — not in Dunedin, anyway.

"It keeps your mind active and your hands motivated."

He said it was still too early to say what his next project would be.

"I’m determined to finish the sub before I even think of doing anything else, otherwise you start another project and nothing ever gets finished."

Mr Marsh’s submarine is one of hundreds of models on display and operating at the Otago Model Engineering Society Exhibition in John Wilson Ocean Dr.

The exhibition ends at 3.30pm tomorrow.

