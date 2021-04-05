Monday, 5 April 2021

1.55 pm

More counterfeit cash concerns in city

    By John Lewis
    Police have urged Dunedin residents to be watchful with bank notes after counterfeit money was used to make a purchase at a city business at the weekend.

    A police spokeswoman could not identify the business but said police were notified this morning that the business had received what they believed to be a counterfeit note.

    The warning comes less than a fortnight after a counterfeit note was used at a city dairy.

    "Police remind the public to be on the lookout for suspicious bank notes.

    "If you are able to tear a note with your hands, it’s made of paper and clearly not legitimate."

    Anyone in possession of one of these notes is asked to contact Police by phoning 105 and handle the note as little as possible.

    "These notes will be analysed for fingerprints," she said.

