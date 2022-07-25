More heavy rain expected in Dunedin, North Otago

More heavy rain is expected in Dunedin and North Otago this week. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin and North Otago residents are being urged to watch for rapidly rising streams and rivers, surface flooding and slips after MetService issued a heavy rain warning for the areas tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a front was forecast to move slowly southwards over northern and central New Zealand today, bringing a broad band of rain with some heavy falls, and east to northeast gales.

An associated low to the west of the upper North Island would also move slowly southwards, then weaken and cross the South Island on Wednesday.

He said North Otago could expect up to 130mm of rain to accumulate between 6am tomorrow and 8am on Wednesday, especially inland, with peak rates of up to 15mm per hour.

Dunedin residents could expect up to 90mm of rain between 7am tomorrow and 9am on Wednesday — again, with peak rates of up to 15mm per hour.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added," he said.

