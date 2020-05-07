Mosgiel board seeks cuts in spending, rates

Joy Davis. Photo: Supplied

The Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board led the six Dunedin community boards’ annual plan hearings submissions with a push for 13 Covid-19-related responses in the Dunedin City Council’s forthcoming financial year.

When chairwoman Joy Davis spoke yesterday morning, the council experienced technical difficulties with its videoconference and her presentation to the council was not streamed publicly, nor recorded, a council spokeswoman said.

However, the community board’s written submission calls for at least a one-year deferment of the proposed 6.5% rates rise; a freeze in staff salaries for 12 months, and a stop to the 2020-21 annual plan proposal for an additional 27.1 FTEs at the council; a request to council-controlled Aurora Energy to abandon its proposed $500 per household lines charges; and support for an integrated cycle network, and continued work on rail transport options.

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chairman Alasdair Morrison called for better busing options north of the city; shovel-ready safety projects, including sealing Shortcut Rd; and more information-sharing on the proposed Oamaru to Dunedin cycleway.

‘‘This is something that has been discussed in our area for many years, and has been highlighted in many community plans.

‘‘We would very much like to see the content of the recent feasibility study which was part funded by [the council].

‘‘I recognise that there are sometimes commercial or private land issues associated with such plans but we really need to see the guts of the study to get the project out of the discussion phase,’’ he said.

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Scott Weatherall asked the council to defer ‘‘nice-to-have’’ projects; a rates rise freeze; and better coastal erosion protection at Taieri Mouth Rd, the Brighton Domain, Ocean View foreshore, and the Island Park Recreational Reserve foreshore.

Otago Peninsula Community Board chairman Paul Pope called for, among other things, the urgent review of Dunedin’s destination marketing plan.

Strath Taieri Community Board chairman Barry Williams called for support for the continuation of trains through to Middlemarch.

West Harbour Community Board chairwoman Francisca Griffin called for an upgrade of Port Chalmers’ George St in the long term.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz