Mosgiel child driver had baby in back seat

A father has been reprimanded by police for letting his nine-year-old son drive through Mosgiel with a baby in the back seat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police spotted a car turning out of Argyle St and into Bush Rd on Tuesday about 6pm.

The "small stature" of the driver was noted.

Upon stopping the vehicle, it was revealed that a nine-year-old boy was in the driver's seat, and his father was in the front passenger seat.

Mr Bond said police understand that the father was encouraging the son to drive a short trip.

Also present in the back seat of the car was the father's partner with a two-month-old.

"The nine-year-old needed to wait another seven years before he was able to drive," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"We need to ensure all drivers must have licences."

He said the father was served with an infringement notice, while the matter has been referred to Oranga Tamariki.