Mosgiel express bus service gets rolling

The City Express 78 bus ready to depart Mosgiel on Monday morning. Photo: Peter Dowden

A new peak-hour express bus service between Dunedin and Mosgiel has begun running today.

The service is planned to run directly between central Mosgiel and Dunedin’s bus hub, three times on weekday mornings and six times on weekday afternoons.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairman Andrew Simms said he expected the Mosgiel Express to have an immediate impact on increased passenger numbers.

"This has long been requested by Mosgiel residents," Mr Simms said.

A quick commute by bus would make the bus trip more appealing for more people, he said