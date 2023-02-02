Mosgiel proves it's hot stuff

At 2pm the temperature gauge in Mosgiel's main street showed 34degC.

Mosgiel has only gone and done it again.

While neighbour Dunedin has not quite reached the forecast 30degC today, the Taieri town has lived up to its reputation of being located in an enviable microclimate.

Around 2pm Mosgiel hit 31degC and was the hottest place in the country, according to the MetService, while the temperature gauge in the main street showed 34degC.

Dunedin was forecast to peak at 25degC around 4pm ahead of three more days of unusually warm weather.

Highs of 28degC are expected over the weekend in Dunedin before dropping to a maximum of 23degC on Monday.

Mosgiel is set for a high of 32degC tomorrow, as is Alexandra on Saturday.