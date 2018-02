Emergency services and Delta staff at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

Traffic is being diverted off Factory Rd in Mosgiel after a silage truck hit a power transformer this afternoon.

Police advised that no-one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 12.23pm.

The road has been closed to traffic between Morrison High Sts.

Diversions are in place at High St and Church St, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible.