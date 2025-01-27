'Most likely saved his life': Driver praised for helping motorcyclist

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police are praising a passing motorist after they stopped to help a seriously injured motorcyclist.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 62-year-old motorcyclist lost control in wet conditions on State Highway 1, near Waikouaiti, about 1.35pm yesterday.
As a result, he clipped a boat trailer unit and received serious leg injuries.
"Luckily, first on the scene was a member of the public (not a nurse), who used a jersey as a tourniquet and a car jack to tighten it, which most likely has saved his life."
The motorcyclist is now recovering in Dunedin Hospital.