'Most likely saved his life': Driver praised for helping motorcyclist

Dunedin police are praising a passing motorist after they stopped to help a seriously injured motorcyclist.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 62-year-old motorcyclist lost control in wet conditions on State Highway 1, near Waikouaiti, about 1.35pm yesterday.

As a result, he clipped a boat trailer unit and received serious leg injuries.

"Luckily, first on the scene was a member of the public (not a nurse), who used a jersey as a tourniquet and a car jack to tighten it, which most likely has saved his life."

The motorcyclist is now recovering in Dunedin Hospital.