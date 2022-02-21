Motorcycle crashes into car leaving two injured

Two people riding a motorcycle were transported to hospital after they rear ended a car north of Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident occurred on the Northern Motorway in the Pigeon Flat area at about 11.45am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old male slowed down as a truck indicated into traffic.

A motorcycle then rear-ended the car and both people on the motorcycle came off, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A St John spokeswoman said two first response units and one primary response nurse attended the crash.

Two patients were treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews, from Willowbank and Waitati stations, assisted at the scene.

