Wednesday, 9 June 2021

5.28 pm

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waikouaiti crash

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after a crash in  Waikouaiti.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin at 4.30pm today and one person suffered serious injuries.

    There were plans for a detour to be put in place as the road was blocked, she said.

    A rescue helicopter had been sent, however St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the patient was being transported to Dunedin Hospital by road.
     

     

