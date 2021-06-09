Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waikouaiti crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after a crash in Waikouaiti.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin at 4.30pm today and one person suffered serious injuries.

There were plans for a detour to be put in place as the road was blocked, she said.

A rescue helicopter had been sent, however St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the patient was being transported to Dunedin Hospital by road.

