Motorway speeder disappears in puff of smoke

Photo: Getty Images

A man who turned off his car lights to flee Dunedin police while speeding along the motorway was tracked down with the help of police dogs last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a vehicle speeding in McLeod Rd, Burnside at 10.30pm.

However, when the 22-year-old man spotted the patrol car, he allegedly accelerated away from police.

He turned onto the Southern motorway, again accelerating heavily which caused black smoke to billow out from the exhaust.

Once on the motorway, he turned his headlights off to further evade police, Sgt Lee said.

Police did not pursue due to the manner of driving.

Further police units flooded into the area and the vehicle was quickly located abandoned in Main South Rd, Green Island.

A police dog unit then tracked the man from the abandoned vehicle to a nearby address where he was located.

The man admitted driving the vehicle and was arrested.

His vehicle was impounded for six months and he was charged with driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, failure to stop when followed by red and blue lights, possession of needle/syringe for drugs and breach of bail.

He was held in police custody overnight and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

Later at 11.52pm, police clocked another vehicle going 123kmh in a 50 kmh zone in Middleton Rd, Corstorphine.

The vehicle stopped the vehicle and found it was being driven by a 17-year-old teenager.

His licence was suspended and he was referred to youth aid, Sgt Lee said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz