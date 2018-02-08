Mourners asked to avoid black

Amber-Rose Rush and her mother Lisa Ann. Photo: Supplied

Amber-Rose Rush's funeral is expected to be a colourful celebration of her life.The ceremony will be held at Hope and Sons Chapel, in Andersons Bay Rd, at 12.30pm on Saturday.

"Amber loved bright colours, so in respect of her wishes please do not wear any black clothing to the service,'' a family member said.

A private cremation will be held following the ceremony.

The 16-year-old was found dead at a Clermiston Ave house, in Dunedin last Saturday morning, and a 30-year-old medical professional was charged with killing her.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody by consent until he appears in the High Court on February 20.

Miss Rush was well known in the community and tributes have been flooding in from family and friends.

Friend Neisha Mauger said on a tribute page that Miss Rush was "such a bubbly person''.

"Whenever you were sad or upset, she would have your back 100%. Amber was well known for her amazing personality.''

Amber's mother, Lisa Ann, said on Facebook her daughter's death had "killed her entire life".

"How do I put into words what u mean to me my baby girl, u are literally my other half, my soul, my heart, my everything," she wrote.

Emergency services have been spotted searching near a Dunedin quarry as part of the investigation into the death of Amber-Rose.

Police were photographed prodding the ground in a waterway near Blackhead Quarry with sticks.

The location is 4km from Amber-Rose's Clermiston Ave home.​

Earlier this week police issued a call for anyone who may have been in the Quarry or beach area between 11.30pm on Friday, February 2 and 12.30am on Saturday, February 3, to get in touch with them.

"In particular, police would like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry that was in the car park near the pond around this time, and may have witnessed something," Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said.