Participants make a colourful impression at Wingatui Racecourse.

There was mud and sweat, but morale seemed high among those at the Mud, Sweat and Tears Challenge in Mosgiel yesterday.

Shoshana Rosenthal (left) and Hailey Orff make the most of the muddy conditions.

A 5km route at Wingatui Racecourse provided a range of obstacles for the about 400 participants, many of whom took the chance to wear a costume as they took on the challenge.

Friends from left: Brent McKenzie, George Hatzis, Glenn Mathewson and Mark McLaren warm up in style.

Photographer Peter McIntosh was there to capture the action.