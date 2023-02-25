Multi-vehicle collision in central Dunedin

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision involving three cars in central Dunedin.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a two-car crash at the intersection of Stafford and Hope Sts about 3.30pm today.

Two people were initially reported as moderately injured, the spokesman said.

Firefighters attend the scene of a three-car crash at the intersection of Stafford St and Hope St this afternoon. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A tow truck was called for and emergency services were still at the scene, with drivers warned to expect congestion at the intersection, the spokesman said.

Investigations were ongoing into the cause of the crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance from St Kilda attended and called for further assistance, so an appliance from Willowbank station was called for.

When crews arrived they discovered a third vehicle, a van, had been involved.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit also attended the scene. Photo: Christine O'Connor

All passengers were out and firefighters assisted St John staff and police at the scene, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit attended.

One patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

