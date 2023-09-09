Multiple crews respond to Mosgiel fire

An investigation is under way into a fire in a garage at a Mosgiel property overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to a fire at a single-storey residential dwelling about 1.45am.

The fire had started in a garage but was spreading into the house.

By 3am, crews had managed to suppress the fire, the spokesman said.

Crews from Dunedin, Lookout Point, Mosgiel, Outram, St Kilda, and Roslyn responded.

Some crews remained on the scene until later in the morning controlling hotspots and checking the area was safe.

Fire investigators were looking over the property this morning, the spokesman said.

The cause would remain unknown until the investigation finished in a couple of weeks.