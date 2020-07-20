Monday, 20 July 2020

Multiple ice-related crashes at weekend

    By Molly Houseman
    A car which skidded on ice and plunged into the Dunedin harbour was one of eight ice-related crashes at the weekend.

    Senior sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a blue sedan was travelling in Marne St at 7.25am, on Saturday when it slipped on the greasy and icy road before entering the harbour.

    There were no serious injuries, the vehicle was later recovered and the Dunedin City Council were contracted for grit.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said people should take care and prepare for black ice on the roads.

    ‘‘Leave 10 minutes early and increase your travel distance between vehicles.’’

    Police had also seen a number of drivers looking through ‘‘peep holes’’ on their window screens, failing to clear it completely of ice or frost.

    Drivers should allow extra time to clear their window screens and ensure their view was not obstructed, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

