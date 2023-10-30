Mum doing 140kmh 'was busy telling kids off'

A woman who was nabbed for speeding down State Highway 1 near Dunedin told police she was busy telling off the kids.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said about 10.30am on Sunday, police stopped a 33-year-old woman driving on SH1 north of Dunedin, who was driving 142 kph in a 100kph zone.

"When stopped, she told police she was busy telling the kids off in the back seat," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman had her licence suspended for 28 days and was served with an infringement notice.

This was one of several driving incidents in the Dunedin area that the police had to deal with over the weekend.

On 3.30am on Sunday, police stopped a 17-year-old male in Great King St in St Clair, after he blew 698mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The male has since been referred to Youth Aid.

An 18-year-old female was stopped going through a red light on King Edward St in South Dunedin about 12.50am on Sunday.

She was breath tested and blew 693mcg, and told police she had been the sober driver and had dropped off her passengers and was heading home.

About 2.20am on Saturday, police stopped a swerving vehicle on Stuart St in Dunedin.

The 42-year-old man admitted he had drunk "two pints of beer" and was breath-tested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man blew 1042mcg, more than four times the legal breath-alcohol limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he will appear in court.