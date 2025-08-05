Museum's projections upgrade set to amaze

Tūhura Otago Museum event manager Rachel MacJeff inspects an image of a bird projected in the Beautiful Science Gallery, using new Swedish technology. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Curiosity and wonder have long been the hallmarks of Tūhura Otago Museum.

But now a major high-tech upgrade to projections in the Beautiful Science Gallery has taken its exhibitions a giant leap forward and is expected to leave visitors even more wide-eyed with wonder.

The museum’s system has been integrated with Dataton software — a globally respected Swedish technology, known for pushing the boundaries of audiovisual storytelling.

Dataton has powered internationally acclaimed exhibitions such as Beyond Monet, which transports visitors into the vivid world of Impressionist painter Claude Monet through a combination of artwork, soundscape and cutting-edge projection with up to four trillion pixels.

To give some perspective, a professional photographer’s camera will capture images of about 12million to 20million pixels.

Museum exhibitions and design head Craig Scott said the original 13 projectors were nearly a decade old, and the upgrade was "well overdue".

"We’re moving from quantity to quality.

"The gallery will now feature four state-of-the-art projectors, using the latest technology to deliver sharper, quieter and more immersive visuals."

Museum marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the upgrade aligned with the museum’s dedication to innovation and discovery.

"It opens the door to a whole new range of events and exhibitions.

"Tūhura is all about curiosity and wonder, and this upgrade helps us deliver that at an international standard.

"Visitors already love the space. Now we’re making it even better."

Museum event manager Rachel MacJeff was excited about the transformation.

"They’re a game-changer and a real asset for our clients."

The newly upgraded space will open to the public from today.

Mrs MacJeff said she and fellow staff members could not wait to see the reactions on visitors’ faces as they experienced it for the first time.

"It’s going to take their visit to the next level."

