National award for NZ Marine Studies Centre

The Portobello Marine Laboratory. Photo: ODT files

The New Zealand Marine Studies Centre has won the Department of Conservation Community Pihinga Award for a new initiative called Marine Meter Squared (Mm2).

It is a nationwide citizen science project encouraging the public to gather information about biodiversity.

The Dunedin-based centre in Portobello was one of 11 award winners which Biosecurity Minister Damien O’Connor paid tribute to yesterday.

‘‘These are the people and organisations who go above and beyond to protect Aotearoa from pests and disease to ensure our unique way of life is sustained for future generations.’’

The kiwifruit industry was one of the big winners at the awards.

Kiwifruit Vine Health adviser Linda Peacock, of Mt Maunganui, received the Minister’s Biosecurity Award, which recognises an individual, group or organisation that has at least 10 years of continuous outstanding contribution to biosecurity in New Zealand.

Mr O’Connor said she was a ‘‘worthy winner’’ of the award.

‘‘She has led from the grassroots.

‘‘For more than 30 years, Linda has worked collaboratively with growers and technical teams from all growing regions, taking science-based lessons and turning them into easily understood, practical solutions which have saved vast numbers of kiwifruit growers from undue stress and loss.’’

A Special Award was also won by the New Zealand kiwifruit industry for its outstanding commitment to biosecurity.

‘‘The kiwifruit industry has responded to biosecurity incursions with commitment, foresight, compassion, determination and - perhaps most importantly - collaboration,’’ Mr O’Connor said.

‘‘It has built pathways to recovery that have led to a sector that is not only at the peak of the food and fibre sectors economically, but is a powerhouse in biosecurity.’’

The New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award winner was Maori-owned dairy-processing company Miraka for boosting biosecurity awareness and culture change on-farm.

‘‘These awards acknowledge that our food and fibre sectors, tourism, biodiversity and economy are underpinned by a strong biosecurity system and that it takes all New Zealanders to protect it now and into the future,’’ Mr O’Connor said.

WINNERS

• Department of Conservation Community Pihinga Award for new projects/initiatives: New Zealand Marine Studies Centre — Marine Meter Squared (Mm2): a nationwide citizen science project encouraging the public to gather information about biodiversity.

• Department of Conservation Community Kahiwi Award for established projects/initiatives: Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust — ambition and determination of the community to create and sustain a pest-free sanctuary.

• Te Tira Whakamātaki Māori Award: Te Rawhiti 3B2 Ahu Whenua Trust — pest control and assisting with native bird re-locations in the Bay of Islands.

• Kura (School) Award: St Paul's Collegiate School — understanding biosecurity future proofing strategies in New Zealand secondary schools.

• GIA Industry Award and New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award: Miraka - Te Ara Miraka: achieving enhanced biosecurity awareness and culture change on-farm.

• Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award: Dr Mary van Andel, MPI - strategic leadership for Mycoplasma bovis and Covid-19 responses.

• Bio-Protection Research Centre Science Award: Onside — network technology to inform risk-based testing, eradicating biosecurity incursions in the food and fibre sector.

• Mondiale Innovation Award: Groundtruth Ltd - Trap.nz, a leading software solution, now the largest trapping database in the country, for pest management and outcome monitoring in New Zealand.

• AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award: Thomas (Tame) Malcolm from Te Tira Whakamātaki and Te Arawa Waka - more than a decade’s experience and commitment in environmental management roles across the country.

• Minister’s Biosecurity Award: Linda Peacock from Kiwifruit Vine Health — worked collaboratively with growers and technical teams for more than 30 years from all growing regions.

• Special Award: New Zealand kiwifruit industry for outstanding commitment to biosecurity.

