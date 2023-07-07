National pledges Dunedin hospital budget boost

National has announced a $30million plan to bring back cut beds, theatres and a PET scanner at the new Dunedin hospital.

Leader Christopher Luxon this morning revealed the party’s intention to reverse some cuts made to the build last December if elected later this year.

It was a critical piece of infrastructure for the region, he said.

"We’re going to build this hospital back to the specification that was originally intended, in terms of giving us the capacity we need, and that we will need for the future with the generations to come."

National Party leader Christoper Luxon (right) with National Dunedin list MP Michael Woodhouse at the hospital site. Photo: Peter McIntosh

This would mean the reinstatement of 23 inpatient beds, two operating theatres, and a PET scanner.

Mr Luxon said the idea of a world-class hospital had been instigated by National, but the Government of the last six years had left "a pile of rubble" and had not got on with the task.

Dunedin List MP Michael Woodhouse said plans had previously been cut back, and the number of beds in the detailed business case in 2021 had a bare minimum of 429.

Further cuts to that number, and to operating theatres and radiology, were not acceptable, he said.

However, National did not commit to reversing all of the $80million cut from the plan.

Two notable omissions were the planned staff-focused pavilion building, and the Interprofessional Learning Centre which was recently put on hold indefinitely.