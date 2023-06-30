New bus fares - but it's complicated

Taking the bus will be free for children and cheaper for others in Dunedin and Queenstown from tomorrow, but the council in charge the service admits the new structure is "complicated".

The Otago Regional Council is urging passengers to familiarise themselves with the changes before travelling on buses or the Queenstown ferry.

“The new fare structure is complicated with a range of options. For those with registered Bee Cards it could mean free fares, half price fares, or a $2 fare depending on age,” ORC’s transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said.

The council had a Fare Finder on its website and passengers could pick up a free Bee Cards from ORC offices.

The Community Connect concession, which offers half price fares to Community Services Card holders who have a registered Bee Card, also starts on July 1.

At a glance

July 1 bus fare changes for those with a registered Bee Card:

Free fares for children 5-12 years free

Half price child fares for 13-18 years old

Half price adult fares for those 19-24 years old

Fares for over 25s $2 per one-way trip

No change to the off-peak concessions for SuperGold card holders ($2 during peak times with registered Bee Card)

Cash fares: $3 Dunedin, $4 Queenstown, $10 Queenstown airport; $14 Queenstown ferry