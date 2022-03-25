New Covid measures: think of others, says Southern DHB

Photo: Getty Images

Though community cases of Covid-19 are continuing to decline nationally, the South has not yet reached its peak of the Omicron outbreak, health authorities warn.

There are 15,871 new cases of the virus to report in New Zealand today, including 1245 in the South, a drop of more than 200 cases.

Yesterday, there were 18,423 new cases nationally and 1459 in the South.

But the Southern DHB today warned that the South Island had not yet reached the peak of the outbreak of the highly transmissible variant, Omicron.

At 11.59pm today, a new simplified traffic light system is being introduced as a result of falling numbers across the country - but the fall in cases was primarily being driven by the Auckland region having reached its peak, the DHB said.

"The South Island, including the Southern district has not reached its Omicron peak yet.

"Modelling predicts that we may still not have reached our peak in the Southern district and there is the potential that our case numbers could continue at around current levels for a short while yet."

Now was not the time to get complacent regarding public health measures, it said.

"It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask in public, follow good hand hygiene, practice physical distancing and, if feeling sick, get tested and isolate at home until you receive a negative test result.

"If you haven't yet gone to get your booster dose, now is the time to get it. Don't be complacent. Even though restrictions are being loosened, Covid-19 and Omicron are still very real viruses. The best way to protect yourself and your whānau is to get vaccinated and boosted."

The DHB said communities throughout the Southern district have pulled together to protect families, communities and loved ones - but there were still vulnerable people in communities who could suffer adverse effects because of Covid-19 infection.

"When you are out and about in our beautiful district please think of these people and wear a mask and stay home if you have symptoms, have tested positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact of a positive case. By continuing to work together we can all continue to protect our most vulnerable."

Nearly 900 in hospital, 13 deaths nationally

Some 899 people are in reported to be in hospitals throughout the country today, including 21 in the Southern DHB area. There are 27 people in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 13 new deaths to report which takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 234 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said four people who died were from the Auckland region, four from Wellington and one each from the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and MidCentral regions.

One of these people was aged in their 30s, three in their 60s, five in their 70s, three people in their 80s, and one person in their 90s. Eight were men and five were women.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (558), Auckland (2,982), Waikato (1,432), Bay of Plenty (1,024), Lakes (420), Hawke’s Bay (873), MidCentral (814), Whanganui (330), Taranaki (591), Tairāwhiti (224), Wairarapa (251), Capital and Coast (1,063), Hutt Valley (567), Nelson Marlborough (519), Canterbury (2,659), South Canterbury (251), Southern (1245), West Coast (59); Unknown (9)

There are 29 new cases at the border.

Cases in hospital: total number 899: Northland: 25; North Shore: 150; Middlemore: 209; Auckland: 151; Waikato: 78; Bay of Plenty: 43; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 40; Taranaki: 13; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 21; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 42; Wairarapa: 3; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 1; Southern: 21

The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.

While the numbers in hospital are down, the ministry said every hospitalisation was "a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from Covid. "There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which for Omicron includes a third or booster dose."