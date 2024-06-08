New fleet of e-scooters for Dunedin

Michaela and Harman Gill, of Dunedin, test drive new Flamingo scooters ahead of their arrival in the city in July. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Flamingos are migrating to Dunedin — but instead of flying they will be rolling.

Electric scooter provider Flamingo is coming to Dunedin, with hot pink scooters expected to flock the city’s streets from July.

Dunedin City Council compliance solutions manager Ros MacGill said in a statement the scooters were a safe, convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transport methods.

"We’re excited by the approach this Kiwi-owned company will bring and we’re impressed by their commitment to value, safety, and giving back to our local community."

The scooters would cost a dollar to unlock plus an additional 45c per minute and would have an increased range that would include suburbs such as Port Chalmers and Green Island, so electric scooter lovers can "spread their wings" further than before, she said.

Flamingo co-founder and chief executive Jacksen Love said he was excited to bring the service to Dunedin after finding success with the student community in Palmerston North.

All students with a valid ID could enjoy a 50% discount — as could holders of Community Services Cards, SuperGold Cards and Total Mobility Cards.

To celebrate the launch, Flamingo is planning to host a special safety event in the Octagon from 1pm until 4pm, on July 5.

Neuron Mobility — the city’s current electric scooter service — would remain available to the Dunedin community until June 30, and disruption to riders is expected to be minimal.

Neuron Mobility head of market development for Australia and New Zealand Tim Morris said the company was proud to have operated since February 2021.

"Since we arrived in the city, visitors and residents have travelled close to 690,000 kilometres on our e-scooters in a safe and sustainable way.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the council, our wonderful riders and the many local companies and residents for their support."