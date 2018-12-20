New guide offers nature rules

Dunedin Host Sustainability Group chairwoman Sophie Barker shows off the new Dunedin Wildlife Care Code. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A new nature rule book will help tourists better care for Dunedin's wildlife and environment.

Yesterday, tourist industry body Dunedin Host released the Dunedin Wildlife Care Code, which has an initial printing run of 5000 flyers and 100 posters.

It collaborated with a working group including Enterprise Dunedin, the Department of Conservation and the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust in order to create the document.

The code will help visitors keep a safe distance from penguins and sea lions, and has advice on not feeding animals.

It also outlines rules around drones, camping and suggestions for how people can help local wildlife charities.

Dunedin Host Sustainability Group chairwoman Sophie Barker said there had been many stories recently of tourists and locals acting inappropriately near Dunedin wildlife.

''It [the new rule book] is just that reminder of how to behave.

''Visitors often come from big cities with limited interaction with wildlife, apart from visiting zoos.''

The information took a couple of months to compile, as there were was material around with different information.

It would eventually be printed in other languages, such as Chinese, German, Spanish and French.

They code will be distributed mainly in places of accommodation.

jono.edwards@odt.co.nz