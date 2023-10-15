New home for popular op-shops

Thrilled to be established in the spacious new Shop on Carroll, now at 169 Princes St, are Presbyterian Support Otago staff and volunteers (back, from left) retail co-manager Cristin Waite, Sandi Wheeler, Grace Wardell, Erin Dellow, Cheryl Snow, Susan Little, (front) Margie Davis, and retail co-manager Fiona Dodds. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Bright new premises in Princes St await regular shoppers at Presbyterian Support Otago’s two popular Dunedin op-shops — Shop on Carroll and Shop on St Andrew.

The two stores have been amalgamated and their stock displayed in the light, airy, and spacious new Shop on Carroll, in the former Westpac Bank premises at 169 Princes St (between Dowling and Rattray Sts).

The Shop on Carroll online service will also move its staff and stock to the new site, and will operate from there.

As Shop On Carroll is widely recognised in Dunedin, the new shop retains its branding and will continue to be a social enterprise, providing funds for PSO social services so vulnerable older people, whānau and tamariki feel valued and are living in a safe and strong community.

Retail co-managers Fiona Dodds and Cristin Waite are delighted with the new shop, which has ample room for a huge selection of clothing, home ware, and specialist items on display.

These include an amazing collection of more than 100 wedding gowns, donated over the years, and now displayed in their own area for prospective brides to peruse.

Mrs Dodds said it was wonderful to finally have the space to display the gowns, some of which dated back to the 1920s.

"We are planning to make a room upstairs into a space where brides can try on dresses in privacy, with family and friends."

Ms Waite said an even greater focus for the new Shop on Carroll would be on sustainability, reuse and recycling.

"We want to support people who are moving away from fast fashion and help divert clothing from landfill," she said.

Mrs Dodds said customers entering the new Shop on Carroll would be presented with "something quite unique".

"With a vast range of retro, vintage, pre-loved designer and contemporary items, we’ve got something special for everyone and every budget," she said.

"They will be surprised to see the full extent of what is being offered."

Shop on Carroll will also become a social hub, with spaces for people to learn new skills, volunteer and donate.

Ms Waite said the vision was for former office spaces upstairs to become areas where people could gather to do craft activities, and socialise.

"We want to create a hub where people can come together, enjoy the company and achieve something at the same time," she said.

Mrs Dodds and Ms Waite said amalgamating the two shops into the new space had been like moving the contents of five houses into one, and had involved a huge volunteer effort over the past two months.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped get us here — the effort has been phenomenal," Mrs Dodds said.

They also paid tribute to Anchorage Properties commercial manager Nick Darling for his efforts in ensuring the space was renovated, painted, and prepared as a shop space.

The new Shop on Carroll will now be home to the shop managers, 10 shop supervisors, the online team, and up to 60 volunteers, who will keep it running in support of Presbyterian Support’s social services.

"Come and see us. We are very proud of what we have achieved here and can’t wait to share it," Mrs Dodds said.

