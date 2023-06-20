New pool officially opens to delight of community

Mosgiel's new swimming pool complex is beautiful, functional and will make a world of difference for many families, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says.

Te Puna o Whakaehu had its official opening yesterday and Mr Radich said it was a significant day for the Mosgiel-Taieri community and for the entire city.

"I'm sure this is an amenity the community will be very proud of and enjoy for many years to come," he said.

Mr Radich said the five-pool complex looked "stunning".

A community drive for a new aquatic centre went back to about 2008 and the new facility replaces one that had been open for seven months a year.

It closed in 2021.

Mr Radich paid tribute to the Taieri Community Facilities Trust for its advocacy of the project and community fundraising, which topped $4 million.

That had taken a tireless effort from trust chairwoman Irene Mosley and her team, he said.

Mr Radich also acknowledged the contribution of former trust chairman the late Michael Stedman.

Celebrating the opening of the new Mosgiel pool complex yesterday is Taieri Community Facilities Trust chairwoman Irene Mosley. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The balance of the $19.2 million project came from the Dunedin City Council.

Mrs Mosley said the campaign for the pool began with sausage sizzles and many people had contributed since.

"It has been a long journey," she said.

"Like any destination, it’s always good when you get there."

The facility would cater for everyone, from people learning to swim to those keen to take advantage of the hydrotherapy pool, Mrs Mosley said.

Quarry Rd resident Garry Shaw said Mrs Mosley and trust treasurer Denise Ross deserved community medals.

Mr Shaw (65) attended the opening of Dunedin’s Moana Pool in 1964 and often swam there.

There will be a Mosgiel pool party on Saturday, from 10.30am.

Mrs Mosley said there would be free entry to the facility from 7am until 7pm.

