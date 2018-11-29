New principal for Columba College

Pauline Duthie. Photo: CGHS

Columba College has a new principal. The Board of Governors and Board of Trustees today announced the appointment of Pauline Duthie.

Mrs Duthie is the principal at Christchurch Girls' High School and was a former Principal of Iona College, a Presbyterian state integrated school in Hawkes Bay.

She has previously worked at St Hilda's Collegiate in Dunedin as assistant principal and head of English.

She will start at Columba in early March 2019.

Former principal Juliette Hayes resigned in April.