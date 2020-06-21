Sunday, 21 June 2020

New roundabout mooted for Mosgiel

    By Jessica Wilson
    The Dunedin City Council is investigating putting a roundabout at the intersection of Wingatui and Factory Rds in Mosgiel.
    The Dunedin City Council is investigating putting a roundabout at the intersection of Wingatui and Factory Rds in Mosgiel. Photo: Jessica Wilson
    The Dunedin City Council is seeking feedback on a possible new roundabout.

    The council has proposed putting a roundabout at the intersection of Wingatui and Factory Rds, in Mosgiel.

    “This is a busy intersection near a growing residential area and we have assessed options for improvements,” the council’s transport, engineering and road safety team leader Hjarne Poulsen said.

    To make the intersection safer for everyone, the council recommended installing a roundabout with raised platforms at each approach, he said.

    It was a simply way to slow all traffic coming into the intersection, rather than allowing one direction to travel straight through, he said.

    “Roundabouts are generally safer for drivers and pedestrians crossing near the intersection.”

    Once the council has received and analysed feedback the design will be finalised.

    Construction would be likely to start later this year.

    The cost of the project is about $500,000.

    People can submit their feedback on the council website before June 26.

