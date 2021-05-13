Newshub to close Dunedin office

Stock photo: Getty

Dunedin’s TV3 Newshub office will close, the channel's new owner Discovery has confirmed.

The decision comes following a restructuring of its business across Australia and New Zealand, and means the loss of veteran reporter Dave Goosselink and camera operator Grant Findlay.

A Discovery Networks Australia and New Zealand spokeswoman said the company’s focus remained the same — delivering best-in-class news to New Zealanders.

"We remain committed to regional news and will continue to cover this comprehensively — as we do across the rest of New Zealand — with our excellent team of reporters and camera crews who travel the country regularly, and through our network of freelancers based around Aotearoa."

While the initial plan also looked to reduce the number of South Island-based radio journalists from two to one, the spokeswoman said that would no longer happen.

The network had operated an office in Dunedin since the early 1990s and had two reporters covering the area until late 2015.