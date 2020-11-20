'No heavy vehicles': Notorious NEV street claims another victim

A tow truck was called to help the truck which was stuck in Buccleugh St. Photo: Shannon Vigers

Customers may have had to wait a little longer for their furniture to be delivered in Dunedin today after a furniture truck became wedged in a narrow and winding street.

North East Valley resident Shannon Vigers said she was in her car about to leave her house, in Buccleugh St, when the truck, which was also pulling a trailer, became stuck at a hairpin turn.

‘‘It was almost parked over my driveway.’’

She believed the driver missed the turn off they were meant to take and ended up in the street which has ‘‘no heavy vehicles’’ signs on it.

There were two bright-yellow signs at the top of the street and one at the bottom with the warning on it.

It was not the first time a vehicle had become stuck at that steep corner, she said.

In 2016, a Ritchies bus driver took a detour up the street, which ended up being the long route after it became wedged at the same spot.

A bus stuck in the same place in 2016. Photo by Craig Baxter

‘‘People just struggle getting around that corner,’’ Ms Vigers said.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at about 12pm to assist, but were unsure whether the road was closed.

A tow truck was called to help sort out the situation.