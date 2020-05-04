No questions asked if chair returned

A giant purple chair, used as a prop for the Alice in Wonderland-themed year 13 graduation ball at Otago Girls’ High School, has gone missing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An oversized chair has gone missing from the grounds of Otago Girls’ High School during the lockdown, prompting staff to call for its immediate return with no questions asked.

Principal Linda Miller said the giant purple chair was built several years ago by the school’s hard materials technology teacher, Simon Pickard, as a prop for the Alice in Wonderland-themed year 13 graduation ball.

"After the ball, it was placed in our school grounds where it has been a real feature, and the site of hundreds of photos and selfies taken by past and present pupils.

"It has been a feature of whimsy to all new arrivals to the school, and to me it is a symbol of the strong and collaborative spirit that exists between our staff and students.

"It is really upsetting that it has been stolen, especially at a time when we were unable to be at school ourselves."

She hoped the culprit(s) would think better of their actions and simply return it to its rightful place, no questions asked.

She said the incident had been reported to police and the school was now reviewing security video footage.