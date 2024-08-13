North Dunedin traffic flowing after fire extinguished

Traffic is flowing again after crews extinguished a house fire near the Gardens shopping centre which caused gridlock in North Dunedin.

Police said North Road was closed between Opoho Road and Chambers Street for a period between 4.30pm and 5.30pm with traffic management in place.

A Fenz spokeswoman said at 6pm the fire at a North Road residential address had been extinguished but two crews were still at the scene.

A fire appliance at the scene. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A fire investigator would be attending tomorrow to determine the cause of the fire.

Nobody was believed to have been injured.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Crews from St Kilda and Dunedin Central were called to the scene after smoke was seen coming from a property’s roof around 4.15pm.

When units arrived they called for two more crews from Mosgiel and Willowbank to assist.