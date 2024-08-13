North Dunedin traffic flowing after fire extinguished

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Traffic is flowing again after crews extinguished a house fire near the Gardens shopping centre which caused gridlock in North Dunedin.
Police said North Road was closed between Opoho Road and Chambers Street for a period between 4.30pm and 5.30pm with traffic management in place.
A Fenz spokeswoman said at 6pm the fire at a North Road residential address had been extinguished but two crews were still at the scene.
A fire investigator would be attending tomorrow to determine the cause of the fire.
Nobody was believed to have been injured.
Crews from St Kilda and Dunedin Central were called to the scene after smoke was seen coming from a property’s roof around 4.15pm.
When units arrived they called for two more crews from Mosgiel and Willowbank to assist.