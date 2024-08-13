Tuesday, 13 August 2024

North Dunedin traffic flowing after fire extinguished

    Traffic is flowing again after crews extinguished a house fire near the Gardens shopping centre which caused gridlock in North Dunedin.

    Police said North Road was closed between Opoho Road and Chambers Street for a period between 4.30pm and 5.30pm with traffic management in place.

    A Fenz spokeswoman said at 6pm the fire at a North Road residential address had been extinguished but two crews were still at the scene.

    A fire appliance at the scene. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A fire investigator would be attending tomorrow to determine the cause of the fire.

    Nobody was believed to have been injured.

    Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Crews from St Kilda and Dunedin Central were called to the scene after smoke was seen coming from a property’s roof around 4.15pm.

    When units arrived they called for two more crews from Mosgiel and Willowbank to assist.

     

     

     

     

