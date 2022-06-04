Not wanted in city: event shifts to Henley

After being chased out of two venues in the city, an organisation of far right conspiracy theorists moved their event to the rural outskirts of Dunedin.

Counterspin Media had planned to hold an event in Dunedin as part of a tour, but had its bookings cancelled at the South Dunedin Community Hall and at Burns Hall.

Despite its claims to be an apolitical platform, many of the organisation’s values align closely with far right beliefs and conspiracy theories, such as Covid-19 denialism.

The organisation was a vocal agitator in the Wellington mandate protests.

The South Dunedin Hall Trust did not respond to questions regarding the event or its cancellation, but in a video on social media Counterspin Media presenter Hannah Spierer said the venue cancelled the booking after being put under pressure.

The organisation then booked Burns Hall, run by the First Church of Otago, a booking which was subsequently cancelled.

In a statement, the Rev Ed Masters said a routine booking was received for a public meeting.

After being alerted to the nature of the meeting and undertaking its own research, the church cancelled the booking.

"The views promoted by Counter Spin Media do not align with our values as a loving and welcoming church community."

Following the cancellation, Counterspin Media director Kelvyn Alp denounced Mr Masters on social media.

"If I was a religious man I’d say he’s a luciferian puppet."

Yesterday afternoon Counterspin Media announced on social media it would instead be holding the event at the Henley Community Centre.

AntiFacist Otepoti spokeswoman Sina Brown-Davis said the group originally planned to protest outside the event.

However, when the event was moved to Henley, a 30-minute drive out of the city, they decided protesting it would be a "waste of time".

Hundreds of people had called First Church and the South Dunedin Hall Trust and asked them to cancel the bookings, which forced Counterspin Media to hold the event in Henley.

Counterspin Media was not welcome in Dunedin and she was proud they would not be spreading "deadly and divisive" rhetoric in the city, Ms Brown-Davis said.

"We don’t need that here."

Counterspin Media did not respond to questions regarding the event.

