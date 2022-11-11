NZ firefighters receive Australian medal for service

Dunedin firefighters awarded medals after volunteering to fight a major Australian bushfire say they were just doing what they signed up for — helping their neighbours.

During the 2019-20 Australian "black summer" bushfire season, 384 New Zealanders were sent to assist Australian firefighters.

Staff from forestry companies, the defence force and the Department of Conservation all went, along with 208 Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel.

On Monday, 47 firefighters were recognised with the Australia National Emergency Medal with Bushfires 19/20 Clasp in a ceremony in Christchurch.

Senior Firefighter Jake Wansink said the medal was nice, but the most rewarding part of his deployment had been getting out into the community.

"That’s why we do this job — we like helping people. It’s that Anzac spirit ... It’s just what you do. Like if your neighbour needs a hand, you just give your neighbour a hand."

Senior Firefighter Morgan Meyers said in one instance they were applauded when they got aboard a plane, which was "pretty overwhelming".

Senior Firefighters Morgan Meyers (left) and Jake Wansink, of Dunedin, who received the Australia National Emergency Medal with Bushfires 19/20 Clasp, for their work volunteering across the Ditch. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Some of the backburns they had done were tens of thousands of hectares — but all together the bushfire season had burned millions of hectares.

The medals were a nice recognition, but their contribution would not have been possible if it had not been for their families and local staff holding the fort back in Dunedin while they were in Australia.

The Australian fire service had been a well-oiled machine, and the Dunedin firefighters had been well taken care of by their liaisons and did not want for replacements if anything broke, SFF Meyers said.

He had been deployed to Casino in New South Wales.

Former Dunedin firefighter Geoff Powell, now of Christchurch, said it was "pretty awesome" to have the chance to go help out.

Their Australian counterparts had been pretty cautious of the New Zealanders at first, because they were on their patch, Mr Powell said.

But it was not long before they were working together and became "brothers in arms", Mr Powell said.