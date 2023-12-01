Octagon revamp could cost $50 million

Councilors requested with various options for upgrading the Octagon in June. Photo: ODT Files

Revamping Dunedin’s Octagon could cost more than $50 million, a city council report says.

The report, which will be presented to councillors on Tuesday, outlines plans to further upgrade the city centre as the council progresses with the central city plan.

Councilors requested a report about various options for upgrading the Octagon in June.

The paper presented high level cost estimates for the Octagon, ranging from $15m at its lowest to $52m at its highest.

A business case for the remainder of the central city projects to completed during 2024/25 will include the Octagon.

The central city plan grew out of the need to renew the below-groundwater infrastructure and improve road safety access for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

It is expected to cost about $78m allowing for construction-inflation on above ground work, with the bulk of this focused on George St ($31m) and Princess St between Rattray St and Moray Pl ($31.5m).

After the development of the business case, the earliest expected date for initiating construction in another quarter after works in George Street and Bath Street would be in the 2025/2026 financial year.

