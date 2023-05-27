ODT cartoonist draws attention

Otago Daily Times editorial cartoonist Shaun Yeo in his home "office", with his trusty desk in the background. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Otago Daily Times cartoonist Shaun Yeo won the Cartoonist of the Year title at the Voyager Media Awards in Auckland this evening.Based in Invercargill, Mr Yeo has been providing expert commentary to the Otago Daily Times since 2020.

Mr Yeo’s win capped a successful night for the newspaper.

The Otago Daily Times was a finalist in the prestigious Newspaper of the Year category, which was won by the New Zealand Herald.

Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery was runner-up in the best news photography section, while senior reporter Grant Miller was a finalist in the Regional reporter of the Year section.