Saturday, 27 May 2023

ODT cartoonist draws attention

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Otago Daily Times editorial cartoonist Shaun Yeo in his home "office", with his trusty desk in...
    Otago Daily Times editorial cartoonist Shaun Yeo in his home "office", with his trusty desk in the background. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Otago Daily Times cartoonist Shaun Yeo won the Cartoonist of the Year title at the Voyager Media Awards in Auckland this evening.
    Based in Invercargill, Mr Yeo has been providing expert commentary to the Otago Daily Times since 2020.

    Mr Yeo’s win capped a successful night for the newspaper.

    The Otago Daily Times was a finalist in the prestigious Newspaper of the Year category, which was won by the New Zealand Herald.

    Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery was runner-up in the best news photography section, while senior reporter Grant Miller was a finalist in the Regional reporter of the Year section.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter